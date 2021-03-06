Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long political tour of the poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu, where he is set to launch a door-to-door campaign, and Kerala on Sunday.

A party statement said Shah will also address the valedictory function of the BJP's ''Kerala Vijay Yatra'' in Thiruvananthapuram, besides attending several programmes in the two southern states.

Besides launching ''Vetri Kodi Eandhi'' (people outreach programme for poll victory) at Suchindram in Kanyakumari, Shah will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where the BJP is also contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll due to the death of the sitting Congress MP. Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan is its candidate.

The BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

