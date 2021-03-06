Left Menu

Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:42 IST
Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long political tour of the poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu, where he is set to launch a door-to-door campaign, and Kerala on Sunday.

A party statement said Shah will also address the valedictory function of the BJP's ''Kerala Vijay Yatra'' in Thiruvananthapuram, besides attending several programmes in the two southern states.

Besides launching ''Vetri Kodi Eandhi'' (people outreach programme for poll victory) at Suchindram in Kanyakumari, Shah will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where the BJP is also contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll due to the death of the sitting Congress MP. Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan is its candidate.

The BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK. Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats battle for U.S. Senate passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The U.S. Senate on Saturday inched toward passage of President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan in an around-the-clock session that began on Friday involving nearly two dozen votes and hours of closed-door negotiations. Democ...

Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull

He has got everyone excited but Rishabh Pant was nonchalance personified as he picked up the man of the match honours for his brilliant hundred in the fourth and final Test against England here on Saturday.Pants 101 off 118 balls, during wh...

Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election

Donald Trump last year publicly worried that the explosion in voting by mail during the pandemic would increase turnout so much that youd never have a Republican elected in this country again. But a new study shows the record rates of mail ...

Green tea proven to be beneficial for children with Down syndrome

The findings of a recent study suggests that Green tea, which is already known for its antioxidant properties, that aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, has also proven beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021