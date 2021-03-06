Left Menu

Pak Opposition slams PM Imran, terms vote of confidence 'meaningless'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:54 IST
Pak Opposition slams PM Imran, terms vote of confidence 'meaningless'

Pakistan's leading Opposition leaders on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation and fresh elections, soon after he won a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi.

The floor test took place without the Opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 parties – boycotted the voting.

The first to respond was chief of the PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who told the media in Sukkur, Sindh that the vote of confidence has no meaning.

''This was not a confidence vote. We know which agencies watched the members of the assembly the entire night. [We know] who knocked on the doors of each member to ensure they were present,'' he said.

His reference was towards reports stating that the government kept its members inside lodges in Islamabad under strict watch so that all of them are present in Parliament during the floor test.

Rehman alleged that the lawmakers were forced to vote for Prime Minister Khan.

He challenged the prime minister to “be courageous and ask the public to cast a vote of confidence [by] conducting a new election''.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said after a meeting of the PDM that Khan’s days were numbered.

She said it was “now just a matter of time when he will go”.

She also lambasted the manhandling of PML-N leaders including its spokesperson Maryyium Aurangzeb, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal by the “hooligans” of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

''My head is held high with pride, how you confronted a few dozen rented goons and forced them to run,'' Maryam said, adding that she was sad the way Aurangzeb was ''attacked''.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address after the PDM meeting said Khan had been exposed after the defeat in the senate seat and vote of confidence was meaningless.

''We have already won and time for change has come,” he said.

The reaction shows the political rivalry between Khan and the Opposition leaders is not going to end after Khan’s success in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

The virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school in the Milan suburb of Bollate with amazing speed. In a matter of just days, 45 children and 14 staff members had tested positive.Genetic analysis confirmed what off...

Democrats battle for U.S. Senate passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The U.S. Senate on Saturday inched toward passage of President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan in an around-the-clock session that began on Friday involving nearly two dozen votes and hours of closed-door negotiations. Democ...

Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull

He has got everyone excited but Rishabh Pant was nonchalance personified as he picked up the man of the match honours for his brilliant hundred in the fourth and final Test against England here on Saturday.Pants 101 off 118 balls, during wh...

Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election

Donald Trump last year publicly worried that the explosion in voting by mail during the pandemic would increase turnout so much that youd never have a Republican elected in this country again. But a new study shows the record rates of mail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021