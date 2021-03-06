Left Menu

Guj CM says BJP win in local bodies polls biggest in 61 years

After the BJPs victories in the civic corporation and local bodies polls held recently in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said 90 per cent of the states geographical area was now represented by the party.Speaking in the Assembly on the motion of thanks for Governor Acharya Devvrats address, the CM said the Congress had lost its mental balance after being thrashed by the electorate in the polls.People have put their trust in us and made us victorious from panchayat to Parliament.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:33 IST
Guj CM says BJP win in local bodies polls biggest in 61 years

After the BJP's victories in the civic corporation and local bodies polls held recently in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said 90 per cent of the state's geographical area was now represented by the party.

Speaking in the Assembly on the motion of thanks for Governor Acharya Devvrat's address, the CM said the Congress had lost its mental balance after being thrashed by the electorate in the polls.

''People have put their trust in us and made us victorious from panchayat to Parliament. For the first time in 61 years, the BJP won 90 per cent seats in the local bodies polls. We won all the six municipal corporations, 75 out of 81 municipalities, all 31 district panchayats and 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats,'' he said.

With the latest victory, BJP now has ''100 per cent MPs in Lok Sabha, 100 per cent district panchayats, 100 per cent municipal corporations, 93 per cent municipalities, 86 per cent taluka panchayats and 61 per cent MLAs (111 out of 182)'', he said in the House.

''The BJP now represents 90 per cent of the total geographical area of Gujarat. In another words, people living in 164 out of 182 Assembly seats have put their trust in the BJP. The Congress has lost its mental balance after being thrashed by the people with their votes,'' the CM said.

He said such support was due to over 1,700 pro-people decisions taken by his government in the last five years, including purchase of 32 lakh tonnes of agri produce worth Rs 17,000 crore on MSP in four years, construction of 81 overbridges, building 41 model residential schools for tribal students and helping 11 lakh youths get jobs through job fairs in the last four years.

Some of the major projects he highlighted included the upcoming mega renewable energy part in Kutch, the recently launched seaplane service and Girnar ropeway, desalination plants and the upcoming Dholera smart city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

The virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school in the Milan suburb of Bollate with amazing speed. In a matter of just days, 45 children and 14 staff members had tested positive.Genetic analysis confirmed what off...

Democrats battle for U.S. Senate passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The U.S. Senate on Saturday inched toward passage of President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan in an around-the-clock session that began on Friday involving nearly two dozen votes and hours of closed-door negotiations. Democ...

Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull

He has got everyone excited but Rishabh Pant was nonchalance personified as he picked up the man of the match honours for his brilliant hundred in the fourth and final Test against England here on Saturday.Pants 101 off 118 balls, during wh...

Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election

Donald Trump last year publicly worried that the explosion in voting by mail during the pandemic would increase turnout so much that youd never have a Republican elected in this country again. But a new study shows the record rates of mail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021