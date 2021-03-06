Left Menu

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Saturday demanded the imposition of Presidents rule in Maharashtra alleging failure of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in maintaining law and order and its inept handling of the COVID-19 crisis.Rane, a bete noire of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he would write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding dismissal of the state government.The law and order in the state has collapsed, crime against women is on the rise and the economy is in a complete mess.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:36 IST
BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Saturday demanded the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra alleging ''failure'' of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in maintaining law and order and its ''inept'' handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rane, a bete noire of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he would write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding dismissal of the state government.

''The law and order in the state has collapsed, crime against women is on the rise and the economy is in a complete mess. The state government is unable to handle the situation.

The state has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths,'' the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

The BJP has sharpened its attack on the MVA government in view of recent controversies, including alleged link of Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod to the death of a woman. Owing to pressure, Rathod resigned last month as a state forest minister.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar recently attacked the state government over the post of Assembly Speaker, which has been lying vacant since the resignation of incumbent Nana Patole of the Congress.

''The election schedule (for Speaker's post) must be announced immediately otherwise there would be President's rule,'' the BJP leader had said.

Recently, the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiren, the purported owner of the vehicle with explosives parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, triggered a war of words between the opposition BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP on Friday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

On Saturday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil alleged that suspicious death of Hiren is prima facie a murder.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra in November 2019, after no political party was able to prove majority in the legislative assembly after elections, on a recommendation by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Later, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

During a groups recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal.Black joy is a form of prote...

Colombian man's search for missing brother ends in joy after 32 years

Three-year-old Jhonatan was playing with his brother Alfonso, 7, in their garden in western Bogota on Sept. 25, 1988, when a family friend approached inviting him to buy candy. Jhonatan went with the man, vanishing without a trace for 32 ye...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.Updated report of Swiss Open badminton tournament in Basel.Report of ISL first leg semifinal betwe...

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021