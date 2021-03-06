Left Menu

Harish Rawat pulls auto-rickshaw with rope to protest fuel prices         

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday pulled an auto-rickshaw with a rope from the Congress Bhawan here to Gandhi Park in protest against the hike in prices of fuel and LPG cylinder.A large number of supporters followed the Congress leader up to Gandhi Park.After reaching Gandhi Park, Rawat addressed the gathering with a LPG cylinder on his shoulder.In the past three months, the price of LPG cylinders had shot up by Rs 250 while the prices of petrol and diesel have seen an unprecedented rise.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:58 IST
Harish Rawat pulls auto-rickshaw with rope to protest fuel prices         

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday pulled an auto-rickshaw with a rope from the Congress Bhawan here to Gandhi Park in protest against the hike in prices of fuel and LPG cylinder.

A large number of supporters followed the Congress leader up to Gandhi Park.

After reaching Gandhi Park, Rawat addressed the gathering with a LPG cylinder on his shoulder.

''In the past three months, the price of LPG cylinders had shot up by Rs 250 while the prices of petrol and diesel have seen an unprecedented rise. The Centre has earned Rs 21 lakh crore in the past six years out of petroleum products alone. No one knows where all that money went. The economy lies in a shambles,'' Rawat said addressing the gathering.

He asked party workers not to rest and go from village to village, creating awareness among people until diesel, petrol and LPG cylinder prices come down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

During a groups recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal.Black joy is a form of prote...

Colombian man's search for missing brother ends in joy after 32 years

Three-year-old Jhonatan was playing with his brother Alfonso, 7, in their garden in western Bogota on Sept. 25, 1988, when a family friend approached inviting him to buy candy. Jhonatan went with the man, vanishing without a trace for 32 ye...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.Updated report of Swiss Open badminton tournament in Basel.Report of ISL first leg semifinal betwe...

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021