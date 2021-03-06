J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits Patna, meets Nitish,Phagu Chauhan

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits Patna, meets Nitish,Phagu ChauhanPTI | Patna | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called on Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at their respective places here.
Sinha was here on a day-long visit, official sources said.
He was warmly received by the Governor and the Chief Minister who presented him with mementos, releases issued by Raj Bhavan and CM's office said.
Known to be a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who served as an influential minister of state for Railways in the previous Union government, Sinha took over his current assignment in August last year, after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised.
