Congress announces 1st list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

Congress announces 1st list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly pollsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:18 IST
The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections.
According to the list, senior party leader Nepal Mahato has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency.
The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member Assembly.
West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal Mahato
- West Bengal
- Congress
- Indian Secular Front
- Baghmundi
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Ambitious US Citizenship Act of 2021 introduced in Congress
Bills introduced in US Congress to counter growing Chinese influence
Gujarat Congress promises coffee dates in Vadodara civic poll manifesto, BJP objects
CBI searches at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with coal scam: officials.
Veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma cremated, Congress pays respect