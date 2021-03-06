Anti-India forces misleading youth on social media: BJP LS MP

Anti-India forces misleading youth on social media: BJP LS MPPTI | Indore | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma on Saturday said anti-India forces were using social media to defame and destabilise the country.
These forces were trying to mislead people, especially the youth of the country, the Khajuraho MP said.
Speaking about upcoming urban civic body polls, Sharma said the manifesto for them would be made after taking people's opinions into account, adding that ''winnability'' would be checked while choosing candidates.
