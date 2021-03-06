TMC MLA Sonali Guha hints at joining BJP

Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Saturday hinted at joining BJP after she was denied a ticket for the coming assembly poll in West Bengal.

The TMC MLA, who represented Satgachia seat for the past four terms, had broken down on Friday immediately after getting the news that she was not being given the party ticket this time.

Guha said she will speak to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action.

''I wish to be given a honourable post, be acknowledged as a political personality,'' Guha said without elaborating.

She said that the personal assistant of Diamond Harbour TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and representatives of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team had called her up on Saturday morning, but none from the TMC camp.

''I told them (those who telephoned) that I have already started discussions with BJP,'' Guha said.

The TMC MLA said that she was being distanced by Banerjee ''for inexplicable reasons for some time''.

''May be my utility has expired for her ... My phone was switched on throughout last night and on preceding night expecting a call from Didi (Banerjee) but she did not talk to me a single time. Had she told me just once the reasons behind omitting my name from list, the circumstances - I wouldn't have been hurt. But I was not taken into confidence,'' she said.

Guha said she will give her ''100 per cent'' to the new party (BJP) as she had done for Trinamool Congress in the past.

''I will not contest this time. But I want to work for my new party, I told him (Mukul Roy) that I will go for campaigning wherever my service is required.'' Asserting she was not taking the decision to join BJP out of any fear of raids by agencies, Guha said ''My name has never been tainted by any corruption charge. My only property is my modest house built by my family.'' She had earlier said ''May God give Mamata didi good sense and counsel. I have been with her since the beginning. I have to think about my future moves. I cannot sit idle being a political person''.

Roy said apart from Guha many other Trinamool MLAs and leaders have contacted him since Friday evening after Banerjee announced the party''s candidates for 291 assembly seats in the state.

Several TMC MLAs, an MP and a number of its leaders have already joined the saffron party.

Guha was seen in every movement and rally by Banerjee during her days in the opposition and after TMC came to power a decade ago. She was also a former deputy speaker of the state assembly.

