Left Menu

Parmananda Rajbongshi quits AGP to join BJP ahead of Assam polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:37 IST
Parmananda Rajbongshi quits AGP to join BJP ahead of Assam polls

Former Asam Sahitya Sabha Parishad president Parmananda Rajbongshi quit the AGP and crossed over to the BJP on Saturday at the saffron party's state headquarters here.

Along with him, Rupesh Goala, the general secretary of a tea workers association in the state, also joined the saffron camp.

BJP state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, after welcoming the two leaders to the fold ahead of Assam assembly elections, said they will further strengthen the party and help realise its goals.

Dass also said that the party has decided to field Rajbongshi from Sipahjar constituency.

''The BJP does not fight elections to come to power but to build a strong society,'' he added.

Rajbongshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideals and his efforts to bring peace and development to the northeast inspired him to join the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Goala, the leader of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, said he was happy to be a part of the BJP and its development initiatives -- launched by the prime minister and being implemented by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Pallab Lochan Das and other senior members were present at the parttys state headquarters on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador

Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuadors President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries inoculation campaigns. Chil...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests

Myanmar security forces fired gunshots as they carried out overnight raids in the main city Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against last months coup with teargas and stun grenades. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged i...

UP first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.Vaccina...

Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence

Pope Francis walked through a narrow alley in Iraqs holy city of Najaf for a historic meeting with the countrys top Shiite cleric, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence in a country still reeling from back-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021