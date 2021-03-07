Biden says $1,400 payments can start to go out this month

Biden says $1,400 payments can start to go out this monthReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 00:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill means that $1,400 payments to most Americans will start to go out this month and the bill's provisions will speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines.
Biden, speaking at the White House after the American Rescue Plan bill passed the Senate on a party-line 50-49 vote, said that over 85% of American households will receive payments, with a couple with two children making $100,000 annually receiving about $5,600.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
