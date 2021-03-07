Left Menu

Another ex-aide calls Cuomo''s office conduct inappropriate

Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace.Ana Liss, 35, told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her sweetheart, once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:13 IST
Another ex-aide calls Cuomo''s office conduct inappropriate
Liss told the Journal she initially thought of Cuomo's behaviour as harmless, but it grew to bother her. She felt it was patronizing. Image Credit: ANI

Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace.

Ana Liss, 35, told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her "sweetheart," once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend. She said he sometimes greeted her with a hug and a kiss on both cheeks.

Liss told the Journal she initially thought of Cuomo's behaviour as harmless, but it grew to bother her. She felt it was patronizing.

"It's not appropriate, really, in any setting," she said. "I wish that he took me seriously." A spokesman for Cuomo didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press but told the Journal that some of the behaviour Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.

"Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures,'' said Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo. ''At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That's what people in politics do." Liss said she never made a formal complaint about the governor's behaviour.

Cuomo's workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.

Former adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, said he made inappropriate comments on her appearance, once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting and suggested a game of strip poker as they sat with other aides on a jet flight. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked if she ever had sex with older men and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair.

Another woman, who did not work for the state, described Cuomo putting his hands on her face and asking if he could kiss her after they met at a wedding.

In a news conference Wednesday, Cuomo denied ever touching anyone inappropriately but apologized for behaving in a way that he now realized had upset women he worked with. He said he'd made jokes and asked personal questions in an attempt to be playful and frequently greeted people with hugs and kisses, as his father, Mario Cuomo, had done when he was governor.

"I understand sensitivities have changed. Behaviour has changed," Cuomo said. "I get it and I'm going to learn from it." The state's attorney general plans to hire an outside law firm to investigate the sexual harassment allegations. Some lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign over his workplace behaviour, and separate allegations that his administration misled the public about coronavirus fatalities in nursing homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swansea's Arriola apologises after historical tweets resurface

Swansea Citys on-loan forward Paul Arriola has apologised for a number of offensive and discriminatory comments that he posted on social media nearly a decade ago. The messages were posted in 2012 but recently resurfaced on Twitter, prompti...

Stepping up vaccine coverage by May end will help check covid

The spread of COVID-19 in the country would remain at low levels if the vaccination coverage is expanded substantially, possibly by inoculating those above 30 years of age and without comorbidities, by end of May, an expert has said.Though ...

Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.Sunday nights airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unp...

Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement

British oil firm Cairn Energy plc on Sunday said its shareholders, including top financial institutions of the world, expect the use of the companys strong powers of enforcement to recover USD 1.4 billion from the Indian government should i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021