Left Menu

Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Giriraj to Begusarai residents

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:20 IST
Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Giriraj to Begusarai residents

Union minister Giriraj Singh has advised the people of his Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar to ''beat up with bamboo sticks'' those officials who appeared insensitive to their concerns.

The firebrand BJP leader, who has a reputation of shooting from the hip, made the remark on Saturday while addressing a function organised by an agriculture institute in Khodawandpur near here.

The minister, who holds fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy farming portfolios, rued that he frequently receives complaints from common citizens that officials concerned often paid little heed to their complaints.

''I say to them, why do you come to me for such small things. MPs, MLAs, village mukhiyas, DMs, SDMs, BDOs... these are all under obligation to serve the people. If they do not listen to you, pick up a bamboo stick with both hands and give a crushing blow on their head,'' Singh said.

''If even that does not work, then Giriraj shall throw his weight behind you,'' he said, evoking applause from the crowds even as dignitaries sharing the dais squirmed in their seats.

A BJP leader in the Bihar capital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, ''Giriaj Singh is a mass leader who has to be responsive towards public anger. We should take his statement figuratively, not literally.'' PTI COR NAC ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swansea's Arriola apologises after historical tweets resurface

Swansea Citys on-loan forward Paul Arriola has apologised for a number of offensive and discriminatory comments that he posted on social media nearly a decade ago. The messages were posted in 2012 but recently resurfaced on Twitter, prompti...

Stepping up vaccine coverage by May end will help check covid

The spread of COVID-19 in the country would remain at low levels if the vaccination coverage is expanded substantially, possibly by inoculating those above 30 years of age and without comorbidities, by end of May, an expert has said.Though ...

Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.Sunday nights airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unp...

Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement

British oil firm Cairn Energy plc on Sunday said its shareholders, including top financial institutions of the world, expect the use of the companys strong powers of enforcement to recover USD 1.4 billion from the Indian government should i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021