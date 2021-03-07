Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stability

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stabilityReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:00 IST
The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Sunday said Hong Kong's electoral system must be improved for long-term stability.
Speaking at his annual news conference, he said during colonial times there was no democracy in Hong Kong, and that China has confidence it will usher in a brighter future for the territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
