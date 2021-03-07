Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:40 IST
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM's rally in Kolkata

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at Brigade Parade Ground here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the party fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief Dilip Ghosh among others.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the actor at his Mumbai residence last month setting off speculation that he might join the BJP.

Chakraborty, a former Rajya Sabha member of the TMC, had quit the Upper House in 2016 after his name surfaced in Saradha Ponzi scam.

The PM will be addressing a poll rally in Kolkata, giving a major thrust to the saffron party's campaign ahead of Bengal's eight-phase assembly elections, starting March 27.

Ghosh has claimed that the PM's election rally will be attended by nearly 10 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

