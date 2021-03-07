Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says he has sought BJP ticket to contest Belagavi LS seat

Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says he has sought BJP ticket to contest Belagavi LS seatPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:06 IST
Shri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday claimed he has sought a BJP ticket to contest the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and said this would be his final attempt to enter active politics.
''I am aspiring to become an MP from Belagavi and have sought a ticket from the BJP,'' Muthalik told PTI.
Muthalik had sought a BJP ticket from the state unit in February and had met senior BJP and RSS leaders in this regard.
He said this would be his final attempt to get into active politics.
''This is my last chance to get into electoral politics because I am 66 now. If I miss the opportunity, which seems unlikely, I will not contest elections in future,'' he said.
Muthalik was removed from the BJP in June 2014 just hours after he was inducted into the state unit in Karnataka.
He had hit the headlines after Ram Sene activists assaulted women in a pub at Mangalore in 2009 in an act of moral policing.
The Belagavi Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting BJP MP and Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi a few months ago in Delhi due to coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Disha Ravi was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan: Police tells Delhi court hearing her bail plea.
Disha Ravi was part of Indian chapter of global conspiracy to defame India, create unrest in garb of farmers' protest: Police to Delhi court.
Youth Cong holds protest in Delhi, seeks Petroleum Minister's resignation over fuel price hike
Delhi HC to resume physical hearings from March 15
All judges of Delhi HC to hold physical court hearings from March 15