Will contest 20-25 seats in 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Sena MP

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party will contest 20-25 seats in the Goa Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.

He claimed there was large-scale unrest against the BJP government here but the opposition was unable to take advantage of it, and this was giving space to parties like AAP which surfaced only during polls in Goa.

Advertisement

Those who question the strength of the Shiv Sena in Goa must contest polls on their own in the state rather than on the strength of alliances, Raut added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)