Left Menu

Social activist to withdraw complaint of sexual harassment against Ex-Karnataka Minister

Hence, I decided to withdraw my complaint. Kumaraswamy had on Friday alleged that the entire expose was a Rs five crore deal and demanded that those claiming to have the objectionable video clips should be arrested immediately as it was a blackmail tactic. Kumar Patil, Kallahallis lawyer, told media on Sunday that there were some technical problems due to which his client decided to withdraw the complaint.To a query, Patil said his client was not the one to succumb to any political pressure.My client is not the one to give up his struggle.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:51 IST
Social activist to withdraw complaint of sexual harassment against Ex-Karnataka Minister

In a twist to the alleged sex- for-job scandal in Karnataka, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Sunday said he would withdraw his police complaint against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, which had led to his resignation.

Dinesh Kallahalli said he will withdraw the complaint as he was hurt by allegations of a Rs 5 crore deal, levelled by JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. However, the activist's laywer said there were some technical probelms due to which the decision was taken.

Meanwhile, Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, alleged that there was a big conspiracy in the state in which four teams have been working to 'malign' Jarkiholi and target the BJP ahead of assembly elections in five states.

Seeking a CBI probe into the episode, he told reporters here that the video allegedly featuring his brother and a woman was ''doctored.'' The activist has accused Jarkiholi of sexually exploiting a woman under the pretext of offering her a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

As the matter snowballed into a major controversy, Jarikiholi tendered his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which was forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala, who accepted it immediately.

Speaking to reporters, Kallahalli said, ''I am deeply pained by Kumaraswamy's charge that I struck a Rs five crore deal. Hence, I decided to withdraw my complaint.'' Kumaraswamy had on Friday alleged that the entire expose was a Rs five crore 'deal' and demanded that those claiming to have the objectionable video clips should be arrested immediately as it was a 'blackmail tactic.' Kumar Patil, Kallahalli's lawyer, told media on Sunday that there were some technical problems due to which his client decided to withdraw the complaint.

To a query, Patil said his client was not the one to succumb to any political pressure.

''My client is not the one to give up his struggle. His objective was to grant justice to the victim,'' the lawyer said.

Amid apprehensions of a 'political conspiracy' being hatched to defame them, six ministers of the Yediyurappa-led cabinet have secured a court injunction restraining media from airing or publishing any defamatory content against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,600 vaccinated in Guinea Ebola virus outbreak but more jabs needed: WHO

To date, 18 Ebola cases have been reported in the West African nation 14 confirmed and four deaths only 30,000 Ebola vaccines are available, out of a global stock of half a million.We are using the ring vaccination, said Dr Ibrahima Soc Fal...

3 Lankan boats apprehended off Kerala coast; narcotics seized

Three Sri Lankan fishing boats, carryingunauthorisedcommunication equipmentand narcotics, were seized by the Indian Coast Guard off Minicoy, following which a joint and detailed probe has been launched by concerned agencies.The three boats-...

Countries failing to properly prosecute killers of human rights defenders, UN expert says

Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, was presenting her latest report to the UN Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva.It is shocking that between 2015 and 2019, at least 1,323 defenders were k...

China & India should not "undercut" each other; must create 'enabling conditions' to resolve border issue: Chinese FM Wang

China and India should stop undercutting each other, shed mutual suspicion and create enabling conditions by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.Calling the boundary d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021