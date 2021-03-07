Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life

Travis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. All that's left of the clubhouse across the street from the Cuney Homes projects where they debated sports and hip hop are two battered concrete steps now leading to nowhere. The clubhouse is long gone. Democrats push Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID bill through Senate on party-line vote

Advertisement

The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that was delayed repeatedly as the Republican minority tried but failed to push through around three dozen amendments. The plan passed in a 50-49 vote with the support of every Democrat but no Republicans. It is one of the largest stimulus bills in U.S. history and gives Biden his first major legislative victory since taking office in January. Biden says $1,400 payments can start to go out this month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill means that $1,400 payments to most Americans will start to go out this month and the bill's provisions will speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines. Biden, speaking at the White House after the American Rescue Plan bill passed the Senate on a party-line 50-49 vote, said that over 85% of American households will receive payments, with a couple with two children making $100,000 annually receiving about $5,600. Disneyland, other California theme parks, stadiums could reopen April 1

California health officials set new rules on Friday that would allow Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums and outdoor entertainment venues to reopen as early as April 1, after a closure of nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the return of Mickey Mouse to the "Happiest Place on Earth" and live spectators to the California ball parks of America's favorite pastime still come with major caveats. 'It feels amazing': New Yorkers cheer reopening of movie theaters

New York City's cinemas re-opened on Friday after nearly a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, an encouraging sign for the city's residents that life in the Big Apple may start to normalize again. Movie houses opened to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, following New York state guidelines released in February by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities. A smiling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sang the praises of Democratic unity on Saturday after his chamber approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever. He predicted it will be approved by the House of Representatives next week and quickly signed into law by Biden. Socially distanced Iditarod race starts from secluded Alaska river site

Forty-seven mushers and their teams of huskies were due to begin their trek into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday for the 49th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The starting line of the 2021 event has been placed off-limits to the usual crowds of cheering spectators, and none are expected anywhere along the abbreviated route for this year's running of the world's most famous sled-dog race. Biden to sign women's economic equity executive orders on Monday

President Joe Biden will sign two executive orders on Monday related to women's economic equity, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki, speaking on Friday during the daily press briefing, did not elaborate on the executive order but promised to provide details over the weekend. NBA: Sixers center Joel Embiid donating ASG earnings to homeless

Sixers center Joel Embiid is donating $100,000 in earnings from Sunday's All-Star Game to combat homelessness in Philadelphia. The four-time All-Star said Saturday that his contributions will to to several of the city's homeless shelters, including Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC. Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney

The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enlisted the help of Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a national guide on prosecuting state racketeering cases. Floyd was hired recently to “provide help as needed” on matters involving racketeering, including the Trump investigation and other cases, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)