Left Menu

Amarinder orders immediate action on 7-point Agenda 2022

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:03 IST
Amarinder orders immediate action on 7-point Agenda 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed all state departments to move aggressively for the realisation of the 7-point 'Agenda 2022' unveiled by him recently.

The agenda, aimed at ensuring total protection of people and their properties in an environment of peaceful co-existence conducive to saving the lives and livelihood of all Punjabis against all odds, is centred around citizen welfare through a holistic focus on overarching development of the state, an official statement said.

The overarching goal of the agenda is to ensure the development of a “Kaamyab & Kushal Punjab”, it said.

“With a record-breaking 84.6 per cent of the manifesto commitments already accomplished and the promise of fulfilling the remaining in the next one year, the CM directed all ministries and departments to move aggressively and proactively to push for the realisation of the 7-point Agenda 2022,” the statement said.

The futuristic agenda is designed to meet the aspirations of the people of Punjab, Singh had announced in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

The Punjab assembly polls are due for early next year.

PTI SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...

Kyoto Crime Congress opens with declaration to tackle growing crime threats, promote inclusive COVID-19 recovery

Crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law have a key role in renewing the social contract between states and their populations, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his address, delivered live from New York.Highlighti...

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally.

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021