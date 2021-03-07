Left Menu

Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers' body to people

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:07 IST
Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers' body to people

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to people to pressure MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP combine to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Haryana government in the state Assembly on March 10. The appeal by the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the stir against the Centre’s farm laws has come as the Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government on Wednesday.

In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Dr Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab and a key member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Sunday said farmers and other residents should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices.

''You should specially put pressure on the BJP-JJP legislators because the Centre is not agreeing to farmers' demands and for over a month, they have been silent,” he said, adding that a no-confidence motion is being brought against the Haryana government in the state assembly on March 10.

“We will be sending a letter which you should carry and tell these legislators that they should vote in favour of the no-confidence motion so that the Khattar government comes to know that people stand with this agitation and the government which opposes it will be taught a lesson and that on March 10, they will play their role in bringing down this government,” said Pal.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the SKM's move, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue.

Referring to a series of “kisan mahapanchayats” held by farmers leaders in the past one month, Chautala said, “It seems their leadership is seen less on the borders (protest sites) and more on other platforms in the country.” Claiming that ''voices of dissent'' are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government, the Congress had last month decided to bring the motion against the state government in the Budget session of the Assembly that began on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said, ''The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.” Initially, the Congress wanted to move the no-confidence on March 5, the first day of the Budget session, but its request was turned down by the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who had fixed March 10 for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...

Kyoto Crime Congress opens with declaration to tackle growing crime threats, promote inclusive COVID-19 recovery

Crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law have a key role in renewing the social contract between states and their populations, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his address, delivered live from New York.Highlighti...

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally.

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021