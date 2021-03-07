Hry Gram Sabhas which do not want liquor vends to open in their villages can send proposal by Mar 15

Any gram sabha in Haryana that does not want liquor vends to open in its village, can pass the resolution and send it to the state government through its deputy commissioner by March 15, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said.

Stating this here on Sunday, he said that at present all the gram panchayats of the state have been dissolved, so those who don't want liquor vends to open in their villages can pass their resolution in the gram sabha by March 15 and send it to the government through the DC.

While sharing the details of the last two years, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department, told reporters that 3,048 proposals were sent to the government by panchayats for the closure of liquor vends in 2019-20, out of which only 57 proposals were accepted and 48 proposals were rejected, while the remainder were left out due to some objections. The JJP, which had independently contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections and later forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP after the saffron party fell short of a simple majority, had earlier said the panchayats, which do not want any liquor vend in villages under their jurisdiction should pass a resolution to this effect and submit it to the government.

