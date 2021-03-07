BJP, Cong exploiting people of Rajasthan: RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:02 IST
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP and the Congress are exploiting the people of Rajasthan. He was speaking at a farmers' rally in Sandwa of Sujangarh, which is among the four assembly constituency in the state were bypolls are due.

It is time for the people to act and keep both the parties out of power, Beniwal said. He urged people to vote in the bypolls keeping in mind issues of farmers, youths and the poor. ''Both BJP and Congress work in alliance and get into power and exploit people of Rajasthan. People should act wisely and keep both the parties out of power,'' Beniwal said in a statement. Targeting the Congress government in the state, he said that it has turned back on several promises including those on unemployment allowance and farm loan waiver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

