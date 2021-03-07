Left Menu

Biden marks Selma anniversary with order to expand voting access

It also directs the U.S. chief information officer to modernize federal websites and digital services that provide such details. The push by Democrats to make it easier to vote comes as Republican lawmakers in dozens of states have moved to restrict voting access after former President Donald Trump's loss in the November election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:18 IST
Biden marks Selma anniversary with order to expand voting access
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Sunday designed to make it easier for Americans to vote, the White House said, as Republicans across the country seek to limit voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election. Biden's order comes on the 56th anniversary of the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" when state troopers and police attacked civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama, who were protesting racial discrimination at the voting booth.

"The legacy of the march in Selma is that while nothing can stop a free people from exercising their most sacred power as a citizen, there are those who will do everything they can to take that power away," Biden said in pre-taped remarks to the "Martin & Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast" released on Sunday. Last week Democrats in the House of Representatives passed sweeping legislation to update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. That bill faces tough chances of passing the Senate.

Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill. His executive order directs federal agencies to submit plans within 200 days that outline steps to expand voter registration and distribute election information to voters. It also directs the U.S. chief information officer to modernize federal websites and digital services that provide such details.

The push by Democrats to make it easier to vote comes as Republican lawmakers in dozens of states have moved to restrict voting access after former President Donald Trump's loss in the November election. Trump falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and criticized vote-by-mail efforts put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. On Jan. 6, after a rally in which Trump urged them to fight, his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were meeting to certify Biden's win.

Biden cited the historic turnout in the 2020 election in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. "Yet instead of celebrating this powerful demonstration of voting – we have seen an unprecedented insurrection in our Capitol and a brutal attack on our democracy on Jan. 6th," he said. "And to think that it's been followed by an all-out assault on the right to vote in state legislatures all across the country happening right now."

More than 250 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 43 states during the current legislative session, a senior administration official told reporters, citing a report from the Brennan Center for Justice. Biden's executive order will also direct federal agencies to assist states with voter registration, push the General Services Administration to submit a plan to modernize the website Vote.gov, and mandate measures to increase voting access for federal employees, overseas voters and active duty military members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM

These are the top stories at 930 pm NATION CAL25 WB-LD PM-RALLY Modi scalds Mamata, says instead of being Didi to people she chose to be bua to bhatija Kolkata Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata B...

COVID-19: 'Partial lockdown' in Maha's Aurangabad during Mar 11-Apr 4

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtras Aurangabad on Sunday decided to impose a partial lockdown in the district between March 11 and April 4, as part of which markets, malls and cinema halls shall rem...

Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final

World Champion P V Sindhu finished a distant second in the Swiss Open final after being completely routed by Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in a lop-sided womens singles title clash here on Sunday.The 25-year-old Indian, who...

No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya

The group of 23 senior Congressmen demanding far-reaching reforms in the party have accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they do not pose any challenge, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.These leaders, al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021