AJP announces second list of 50 candidates for Assam polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:37 IST
The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad on Sunday announced the second list of 50 candidates for the three-phased assembly polls, with its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi contesting from one more constituency, Naharkatia.

The party had on Friday released the first list of 18 candidates and fielded Gogoi from Duliajan.

Both the constituencies of the former AASU general secretary are in upper Assam and are going to polls in the first phase.

AJP vice president Adeep Kumar Phukan said the party announced names of 68 candidates for all three phases and is in talks with its alliance partner for selecting nominees in some more seats.

The AJP has forged the alliance with the Raijor Dal of jailed anti-citizenship law activist Akhil Gogoi for the assembly elections intending to oust the BJP-led ruling coalition from power.

''We are united to defeat the BJP though there may be friendly contests in a few seats,'' Phukan said.

AJP working president Pabindra Deka, who had quit the Asom Gana Parishad and resigned from the assembly, to join the party, will contest from Pathacharkuchi and is pitted against BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The AJP fielded former Assembly Speaker Pulakesh Barua from Borkhetri and Adeep Phukan from Gauhati (East).

Former Congress leader Dulu Ahmed will contest from Hajo as an AJP candidate.

The AJP, which was formed by the All Assam Students' Union and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) following the anti-CAA protests, will also contest in five seats - Patharkandi, Dholai, Lakhipur, Katigorah and Udarbond- in the Barak Valley.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

