Left Menu

CPI leader D Raja hits out at BJP, PM Modi

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:49 IST
CPI leader D Raja hits out at BJP, PM Modi

CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the BJP should be defeated in the coming Assembly elections in various states to protect the country from 'fascist' forces.

He said it was the duty of the opposition parties to protect India and its secular fabric from the BJP, which he alleged was following fascism.

''If BJP wins the elections, the people cannot walk freely,'' he said addressing party workers after unveiling a bust of veteran leader Baladandayudham at the CPI office here.

There was an urgent need to safeguard the secular fabric of the nation, as also social justice, equality and the economy, he added.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government at Centre was adopting policies to fill the coffers of corporate companies, the CPI leader said the three farm laws and anti- labour policies were a clear indication of this.

A victory for the DMK-led alliance will not only be good for Tamil Nadu but also for the entire nation, he said.

Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting different yardsticks on one nation one culture, Raja said he (Modi) always recites verses from Thirukkural when coming to Tamil Nadu, and praises the state's culture when in West Bengal and Kerala during his visits, thus dividing cultural fabric.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN makes e-pass mandatory for international, domestic travellers

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state.The move comes in the wa...

1 killed, 8 injured as under-construction building collapses in Jaipur

A labourer was killed and eight others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said.The deceased was identified as Ram Sakal 19, they said.Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramratan Chaudhary said the three-...

Italy's Cerved confirms sale talks of its debt collection arm

Italian credit group Cerved Group SPA confirmed sale talks of its debt collection arm in a statement on Sunday. The confirmation comes a day after Reuters reported about the companys advanced discussions with U.S. investment firm Centerbrid...

Soccer-Chelsea close in on WSL title with 2-0 win over West Ham

Chelseas strike partnership of Sam Kerr and Bethany England kept them in the driving seat at the top of the FA Womens Super League table as they created goals for each other in a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. England put in a superb cros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021