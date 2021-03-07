CPI leader D Raja hits out at BJP, PM Modi

CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday said the BJP should be defeated in the coming Assembly elections in various states to protect the country from 'fascist' forces.

He said it was the duty of the opposition parties to protect India and its secular fabric from the BJP, which he alleged was following fascism.

''If BJP wins the elections, the people cannot walk freely,'' he said addressing party workers after unveiling a bust of veteran leader Baladandayudham at the CPI office here.

There was an urgent need to safeguard the secular fabric of the nation, as also social justice, equality and the economy, he added.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government at Centre was adopting policies to fill the coffers of corporate companies, the CPI leader said the three farm laws and anti- labour policies were a clear indication of this.

A victory for the DMK-led alliance will not only be good for Tamil Nadu but also for the entire nation, he said.

Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting different yardsticks on one nation one culture, Raja said he (Modi) always recites verses from Thirukkural when coming to Tamil Nadu, and praises the state's culture when in West Bengal and Kerala during his visits, thus dividing cultural fabric.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

