Left Menu

Raijor Dal names two more candidates for first phase of Assam Assembly polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:17 IST
Raijor Dal names two more candidates for first phase of Assam Assembly polls

The newly-floated Raijor Dal on Sunday announced the names of two more candidates, following All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) leader Azizur Rahman and former BJP leader Madhab Mushahary joining the party ahead of the assembly polls.

Rahman will contest from Naoboicha and Mushahary from Jonai constituencies, both of which are in Upper Assam and go to polls in the first phase on March 27.

RD working president Bhasco De Saikia said the party has decided to contest from a minimum number of seats to ensure votes are not divided and the BJP is defeated.

The party had announced the names of 17 candidates on Saturday.

''We are not fighting the elections for the lust of power but with the sole objective of defeating th BJP to save Assam and its identity. If the BJP-RSS is allowed to rule the state, the people of Assam will be doomed,'' he said.

The 2021 assembly polls is a fight to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented and to save the state's resources from being sold to outsiders, he said.

''Our appeal to people of the state is to unite against those forces who are bent on implementing the CAA and ensure that the BJP does not return to power,'' Saikia said.

He also criticised the Congress for fielding a candidate in Sibsagar from where jailed RD president Akhil Gogoi will contest.

''The Congress had earlier announced that it will not put up a candidate against Gogoi in the interest of preventing the CAA from being implemented in the state, but went ahead with its nomination for Sibsagar,'' he said.

The Congress may have gone back on its promise but ''we will not take any step that will further divide the votes and benefit the BJP'', Saikia added.

Asked about its alliance partner, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) fielding candidates in many constituencies where it is contesting, the RD leader admitted the party is facing a few issues in some seats, and ''we are trying to resolve these amicably through discussions''.

Both RD and AJP are committed to the alliance and to the firm resolve of defeating the BJP and all anti-CAA forces, he asserted.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Class 12 student fires at teacher in Ghaziabad

A class 12 student along with his three accomplices shot at his teacher here for scolding him for misbehaving with other students in class, police said on Sunday. The incident took place near a private school located in Saraswati Vihar colo...

DMK promises Rs 1,000 cash aid for women family heads in TN if voted to power

The DMK on Sunday assured it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to all women family heads in Tamil Nadu if the party was voted to power in the April 6 assembly elections.This would benefit all families that get essenti...

TN makes e-pass mandatory for international, domestic travellers

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state.The move comes in the wa...

1 killed, 8 injured as under-construction building collapses in Jaipur

A labourer was killed and eight others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said.The deceased was identified as Ram Sakal 19, they said.Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramratan Chaudhary said the three-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021