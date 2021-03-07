Left Menu

BJP resolves to form next govt in J-K on its own whenever Assembly polls are held

We also resolved that the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir will be from BJP, the partys JK unit president Ravinder Raina said at the end of its two-day working committee meet here.For fulling this goal, we will go from home to home and take our activities to grassroot level, he said.

PTI | Katra | Updated: 07-03-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 23:52 IST
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday adopted a resolution to form next government in the union territory of its own whenever the Assembly elections are held.

It also resolved to adhere to the positive politics for the welfare of the public and to ''expose the negative politics of other parties'' in the Union Territory as it accused them of ''exploiting the people by making false and anti-national statements''.

''We resolved to strengthen the party in Jammu and so that the next government that is elected, will be of BJP. We also resolved that the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir will be from BJP,'' the party's J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said at the end of its two-day working committee meet here.

''For fulling this goal, we will go from home to home and take our activities to grassroot level,'' he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in February in Lok Sabha gave an assurance that the Centre will grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

