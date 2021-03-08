Left Menu

'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that havan ritual burning of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.In order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-03-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 00:04 IST
'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister
File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that 'havan' (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.

She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.

''In order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy. The pandemic has sent out a message that we have to return to the Vedic lifestyle,'' Thakur said.

''Mix ghee (clarified butter) made out of cow milk with rice. If you add this mixture on a cow dung cake during havans at the time of sunrise and sunset, then your place would remain sanitised for 12 hours,'' she added.

She said that her advice may appear strange to people, but this tip to keep houses sanitised was not imaginary.

''This is science...,'' she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

Data sharing, cybersecurity top concern areas for banks, customers: Deloitte

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosions kill at least 20 in Equatorial Guinea city of Bata - local TV station

A series of large explosions at a military base rocked the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring hundreds, local television station TVGE said.The cause of the blasts was not yet known. A defenc...

Shah meets heads of various Hindu mutts in poll-bound Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram here and met the heads of various Hindu mutts in Kerala during his visit to the poll-bound state on Sunday.Shah also attended a core committee meeting of the partys off...

Nagaland reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,217

Nagaland on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,217, an official said.The state now has 20 active cases, while 11,953 people have recovered from the disease.6 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today at Kohima.And, 1 ...

Hotly anticipated Meghan and Harry interview to air at last

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.Sunday nights airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021