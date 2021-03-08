Left Menu

PTI | Haringhata | Updated: 08-03-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 00:48 IST
BJP local leader shot at in Bengal's Nadia district

A 32-year-old local BJP leader was shot at and injured in Haringhata area of West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said on Sunday.

During a patrol, police personnel found Sanjay Das near a tea stall at Kapileswar Santoshpur and admitted him to a hospital, SP of Ranaghat Police District, VSR Ananthnag, said.

Das, a booth president of the BJP under ward no. 10 of Haringhata Municipality, is stated to be out of danger.

The BJP alleged that goons sheltered by the Trinamool Congress were behind the incident. The ruling party in the state denied the charge and claimed that it was the fallout of a clash among the members of a group, who are associated with the saffron party.

The SP said that when policemen on patrol stopped their vehicle near a tea stall beside National Highway 12 at around 2.30 am on Sunday, they found some people were sitting on the ground a short distance away.

On noticing the policemen, all except one person fled.

Ananthnag said that the trouser of the person, later identified as Das, was soaked in blood and he was in an inebriated condition.

He told the police that one person in the group fired at him and the bullet hit him in the waist, the SP said.

Das' father lodged a complaint with the police in the evening, naming several people as accused.

He said that his son told him that one person in the group fired at him following a heated argument over some political issue.

