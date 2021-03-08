Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life

Travis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. All that's left of the clubhouse across the street from the Cuney Homes projects where they debated sports and hip hop are two battered concrete steps now leading to nowhere. The clubhouse is long gone. Biden officials visited U.S.-Mexico border Saturday amid migrant influx

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas led a visit by Biden administration officials to the U.S. border with Mexico on Saturday amid a growing number of border crossings and criticism by Republicans that an immigration crisis is brewing. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has sought to reverse rigid immigration polices set up by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, whose 2016 election and four-year presidency were dominated in part by his efforts to build a border wall and reduce the number of legal and illegal migrants coming into the United States. Biden says $1,400 payments can start to go out this month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill means that $1,400 payments to most Americans will start to go out this month and the bill's provisions will speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines. Biden, speaking at the White House after the American Rescue Plan bill passed the Senate on a party-line 50-49 vote, said that over 85% of American households will receive payments, with a couple with two children making $100,000 annually receiving about $5,600. 'It feels amazing': New Yorkers cheer reopening of movie theaters

New York City's cinemas re-opened on Friday after nearly a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, an encouraging sign for the city's residents that life in the Big Apple may start to normalize again. Movie houses opened to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, following New York state guidelines released in February by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities. A smiling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sang the praises of Democratic unity on Saturday after his chamber approved the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever. He predicted it will be approved by the House of Representatives next week and quickly signed into law by Biden. Top New York Democrats urge Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations

The two top Democrats in New York's state legislature said on Sunday that sexual harassment allegations leveled against Governor Andrew Cuomo by five women, most of them former aides, have undermined his ability to lead and he should resign. In calling for the governor to step down, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also cited charges that Cuomo's governing style created a "toxic work environment" and that his office under-reported the coronavirus death toll among nursing home residents.

Accountant faces pressure to turn on Trump in criminal probe When lawyers asked Donald Trump more than a decade ago to identify who estimated values on some of his signature properties, he shrugged and pointed to his longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg. “I think ultimately probably Mr. Weisselberg,” he said, testifying in 2007 in a defamation lawsuit he brought against a journalist, a case that hinged on whether Trump had inflated the value of his business empire. “I never got too much involved, other than I would give my opinion.”

Biden to sign women's economic equity executive orders on Monday President Joe Biden will sign two executive orders on Monday related to women's economic equity, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki, speaking on Friday during the daily press briefing, did not elaborate on the executive order but promised to provide details over the weekend.

Biden marks Selma anniversary with order to expand voting access U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Sunday designed to make it easier for Americans to vote, the White House said, as Republicans across the country seek to limit voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election. Biden's order comes on the 56th anniversary of the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" when state troopers and police attacked civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama, who were protesting racial discrimination at the voting booth.

Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enlisted the help of Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a national guide on prosecuting state racketeering cases. Floyd was hired recently to “provide help as needed” on matters involving racketeering, including the Trump investigation and other cases, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.

