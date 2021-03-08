MPs give zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Samsit Patra and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sonal Mansingh have given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over several issues. Patra has given notice over the need to ensure more participation of women in the leadership role and for legislations to ensure gender equality.

Mansingh gave the notice over the demand to celebrate International Women's Day and give consideration to issues affecting women. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude April 8, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed.

Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet at 11:30 AM as the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commences on Monday. International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge' (ANI)

