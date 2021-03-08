Left Menu

TMC seeks adjournment of Parliament session, cities elections in five states

The Trinamool Congress on Monday sought an adjournment of the Parliament session citing assembly elections in five states of the country.In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, TMC national spokesperson and RS member Derek OBrien said due to the polls, MPs of his party would not be able to attend the Parliament session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:35 IST
TMC seeks adjournment of Parliament session, cities elections in five states

The Trinamool Congress on Monday sought an adjournment of the Parliament session citing assembly elections in five states of the country.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, TMC national spokesperson and RS member Derek O'Brien said due to the polls, MPs of his party would not be able to attend the Parliament session. ''I am writing to you as the Parliamentary Party leader (Rajya Sabha) for the All India Trinamool Congress. Sir, we urge you to consider the adjournment of the ensuing Parliament session, because of the declaration of elections in five states,'' he said.

''The Election Commission of India, on 26th February 2021, has announced election for five states, including Bengal. Due to the ongoing intensive election preparations in the State, the Members of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of the Budget Session beginning from 8th March 2021,'' he wrote in the letter. TMC MP Sudeep Bandyopadhyay has also written to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the same issue, requesting that Parliament be adjourned due to the polls. While O'Brien's letter is dated March 8, Bandyopadhyay had written to the LS Speaker on February 6. The second part of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday but its duration is likely to be curtailed as most top politicians would be busy campaigning for assembly polls taking place in March-April.

As of now, the session will conclude on April 8.

O'Brien, in his letter, mentioned two precedents when Parliament sessions were adjourned due to polls in states.

He cited the example of the 222nd session which commenced on February 21, 2011, and was scheduled to conclude on April 21, 2011. However, due to upcoming state assembly elections in five states -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the House was adjourned sine die on March 25, 2011, he said.

The second instance he provided was the 214th session which commenced on October 17, 2008, and was adjourned early on October 24, 2008, to meet again on 10 December 2008. The session, as per the original schedule, was to continue up to November 21, 2008. However, due to upcoming state assembly elections in some states, the House was adjourned till December 10, 2008. ''I am optimistic you will consider this proposal of ours,'' the TMC leader said. ASG JTR AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as tech skids, yields and oil ring inflation alarm

Share markets turned mixed on Monday as the U.S. Senate passage of a 1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for faster global economic growth, but also put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations. The upbeat econ...

PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19

The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League PSL franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowe...

Xiaomi Mi 10S launching in China on March 10: Specs and features

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 10S, an improved version of the Mi 10 5G which was launched early last year, in mainland China on March 10 at 1400 local time, the company confirmed on Monday via tipster Ankit.Xiaomi MI 10S Launching on 10th...

36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly

A total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital on Monday. A total of 2,746 samples were tested for re-entry to the legislative assembly for the budget session of Maharashtra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021