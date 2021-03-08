Left Menu

Don't let anyone stop you: Rahul Gandhi to women on International Women's Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and said women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:43 IST
Don't let anyone stop you: Rahul Gandhi to women on International Women's Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and said women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. "Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. Don't let anyone stop you. #InternationalWomensDay," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation and added it is his Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. "Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greeting to the people of India on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," the President tweeted

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

New Zealands prime minister says the country is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britains Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unfl...

NZ secures further 8.5 million Pfizer doses to vaccinate whole country

The Government has guaranteed that every New Zealander will have access to the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, after securing an additional 8.5 million doses, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.The Government has signed an advance purcha...

Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service

PureSoftware announced today that LinkAja, Indonesias leading e-money wallet operated by PT FINTEK KARYA NUSANTARA, has chosen its Arttha Digital Payments suite to power the core systems for LinkAja. The purchase is said to be in line with ...

Rahul Gandhi to address Indian Youth Congress' national executive meeting today

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress National President Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021