Rahul Gandhi to address Indian Youth Congress' national executive meeting today
Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:12 IST
Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress National President Srinivas B V said: "Indian Youth Congress is all set to organize National Executive meeting 2020-21 at IYC HQ."
The Election Commission of India on February 26 announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Polling will be held between March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinivas B V
- Assam
- Indian
- West Bengal
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Tamil Nadu
- Kerala
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Three held in connection with killing of Youth Congress leader in Punjab
Delhi Police arrests 3 for murder of Faridkot Youth Congress leader
12 companies of CAPF arrive in West Bengal ahead of polls
Former Congress leader to face trial in 2014 case in UP's Prayagraj
E Sreedharan has no political experience; his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor