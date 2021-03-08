Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to address Indian Youth Congress' national executive meeting today

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:12 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress National President Srinivas B V said: "Indian Youth Congress is all set to organize National Executive meeting 2020-21 at IYC HQ."

The Election Commission of India on February 26 announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Polling will be held between March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

