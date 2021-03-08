Left Menu

Assam polls: Rs 2.72 cr in cash, liquor worth Rs 1.1 cr seized so far

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:40 IST
Assam polls: Rs 2.72 cr in cash, liquor worth Rs 1.1 cr seized so far

A total of Rs 2.72 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore have been seized in Assam so far since the announcement of the assembly polls, an election official said on Monday.

Also, 23 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been received from various districts, he said.

Police, flying squads and static surveillance teams across the state are keeping a close vigil on suspicious movements of cash, valuables, liquor and contraband items to prevent violation of the MCC enforced to ensure free and fair elections in the state, the official said.

Elections to the 126-member state assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British minister says on Meghan interview: no place for racism in our society

Britains childrens minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britains royal family of raising concerns about how dark their sons skin might be.There is a...

Cold-storage owner booked over gas-chamber explosion

An FIR has been registered against the owner of a cold storage near here after two labourers were killed following an explosion in a gas chamber two days ago, officials said on Monday.The incident occurred in Itaunja area of Lucknow distric...

Harvard professor ignites uproar over ''comfort women'' claims

A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for alleging that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in wartime Japan had actually chosen to work as prostitutes.In a recent academic paper...

Virat Kohli shares endearing picture of Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday dedicated a heartfelt post to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, on the occasion of International Womens Day. The ace cricketer took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021