Assam polls: Rs 2.72 cr in cash, liquor worth Rs 1.1 cr seized so far

A total of Rs 2.72 crore in cash and liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore have been seized in Assam so far since the announcement of the assembly polls, an election official said on Monday.

Also, 23 complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been received from various districts, he said.

Advertisement

Police, flying squads and static surveillance teams across the state are keeping a close vigil on suspicious movements of cash, valuables, liquor and contraband items to prevent violation of the MCC enforced to ensure free and fair elections in the state, the official said.

Elections to the 126-member state assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)