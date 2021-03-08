Left Menu

08-03-2021
TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur assembly seat
The TMC on Monday decided to replace Sarala Murmu, its candidate for Malda district's Habibpur assembly constituency, with Pradeep Baskey, amid speculation that she might join the BJP after allegedly being denied a seat that she desired.

A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency ''based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires''.

A statement issued by the TMC said, ''This is to inform that the candidate for Malda District's Habibpur Assembly Constituency, Sarala Murmu, had to be replaced due to her ill health. Pradeep Baskey will be contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections from this constituency.'' Murmu was not available for comment.

This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP.

