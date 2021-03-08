Left Menu

BJP's central observers submit report to party high command over Uttarakhand crisis

BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh, who was appointed to look after the current crisis within the party's state unit, has submitted its report to the BJP's high command, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi/Dehradun (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:51 IST
BJP's central observers submit report to party high command over Uttarakhand crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh, who was appointed to look after the current crisis within the party's state unit, has submitted its report to the BJP's high command, said sources.

Last week, BJP Uttarakhand held an emergency core group meeting which was attended by observer Raman Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi and others. There are speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand as several ministers and around twenty MLAs are against the working style of Rawat.

According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers complained about the Chief Minister to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP. After the core group meeting party, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report, the party high command called Trivendra Singh Rawat to Delhi. He will meet the BJP's Central leadership today.

Meanwhile, Rawat has left for Delhi in a special aircraft from Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British minister says on Meghan interview: no place for racism in our society

Britains childrens minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britains royal family of raising concerns about how dark their sons skin might be.There is a...

Cold-storage owner booked over gas-chamber explosion

An FIR has been registered against the owner of a cold storage near here after two labourers were killed following an explosion in a gas chamber two days ago, officials said on Monday.The incident occurred in Itaunja area of Lucknow distric...

Harvard professor ignites uproar over ''comfort women'' claims

A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for alleging that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in wartime Japan had actually chosen to work as prostitutes.In a recent academic paper...

Virat Kohli shares endearing picture of Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday dedicated a heartfelt post to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, on the occasion of International Womens Day. The ace cricketer took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021