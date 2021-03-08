Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1.30 pm

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned again for 30 minutes after 1 pm on Monday following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition against rising fuel prices in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:32 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1.30 pm
Visual of Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned again for 30 minutes after 1 pm on Monday following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition against rising fuel prices in the country. "We will continue our agitation (demanding a discussion on fuel price rise) when Rajya Sabha reconvenes at 1 pm," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am following sloganeering by Congress MPs demanding a discussion over the rise in fuel prices. "Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per liter and Rs 80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had said.

After slogans were raised, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day." Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from today with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International Women's Day: Sporting codes unite ahead of landmark World Cups in New Zealand

For a nation preparing to host three major world cups and a massive global conference on gender equality in sport, its hard to think of a more fitting image to mark UN International Womens Day than Kendra Cocksedge, Katie Bowen and Sophie D...

Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles

Yemens Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabias oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy securit...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slide on rising bond yields, dollar; Oil buoys Russian rouble

Emerging market currencies hit three-month lows on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus by the U.S. Senate buoyed the dollar, while Russias rouble firmed as reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities lifted oil pric...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, raising inflation worries, while a low economic growth target in China prompted fears of tighter policy to rein in lofty valuations. At the close of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021