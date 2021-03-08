Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day, extolling the role of 'nari shakti' in various fields.

Prime Minister Modi greeted women on the occasion of the International Women's Day and said India takes pride in their many accomplishments.

He said it was his government's honour to work towards furthering women empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors.

''Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors,'' he tweeted.

President Kovind also took to Twitter to wish on the occasion and called for collectively resolving to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men.

''On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,'' Kovind tweeted.

Kovind also posted a photo of his wife Savita Kovind receiving her first vaccination dose, calling it a ''shot in the arm'' for women's empowerment on Women's Day! Saluting women healthcare workers on International Women's Day, Union minister Smriti Irani said their unequivocal contribution played an important role in India's fight against coronavirus.

''There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis. This Women's Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India's fight against Corona.@WHO,'' the Women and Child Development minister said.

''A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development & equality. Wishing everyone - women & supporters of Women-led Development, a Happy International Day of Women!'' she said in another tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said ''women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace''.

''Don't let anyone stop you,'' he said in a tweet as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of the party echoed him in sending out the message of women's empowerment on the day.

Giving more and more space to women's voices is the foundation of women's empowerment, Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government led by Prime Minister Modi is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life.

''On International Women's Day, I truly appreciate the role of India's #NariShakti in strengthening the foundations of this great nation. The government led by Prime Minister @narendramodi is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life,'' Singh tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said women empowerment has always been the focal point of the policies of the Modi government.

''On the occasion of International Women's Day, I bow to the Nari Shakti symbolizing courage, valor and dedication. Women's empowerment has always been the focal point of the policies of the Modi government and it is a matter of pride that today our mother power is contributing significantly in realizing the resolve of a self-reliant India,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

BJP president J P Nadda shared a 'shlok' and conveyed best wishes to all mothers and sisters on the day.

''Our women power has made the entire nation proud with its amazing talent and hard work in every field,'' he wrote on the microblogging site.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, ''Despite the odds, women have consistently proved their potential. Women are playing a leading role in every field. Some real life heroes,#COVID19 My salute to the female warrior. Happy International Women's Day to all women.#IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge,''.

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also highlighted roles played by women in various government initiatives.

''Swachh Bharat started as a scheme of the government. Today, it has not only become a People's Movement but has empowered women & provided them security & safety by eliminating the practice of Open Defecation across the country. Women have found dignity & self independence by being employed as formal workers under SBM-U. Clean & abundant toilets, sanitary hygiene & clean surroundings has empowered women & transformed their life. #AatmaNirbharNaari,'' he tweeted.

Puri also shared a picture of Swati Raval, Captain of the Air India flight that brought back 263 passengers trapped in Rome during the lockdown.

''Indian women have been at the forefront to fight the battle against COVID-19. Swati Raval was the Captain of the @airindiain flight that brought back 263 passengers trapped in Rome during the lockdown.#NariShakti #InternationalWomensDay #AatmaNirbharNaari,'' Puri said in the caption accompanying the picture.

Rail Minister Piyush Goyal shared a picture of the first woman driver of the Indian Railways.

''#NariShakti Rail: The first woman driver of Indian Railways, Smt. Surekha Yadav drives the all women-staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special, in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay,'' he tweeted.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.

