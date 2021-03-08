Left Menu

MP: Cong opposes separate minister-legislator entry gates

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:16 IST
MP: Cong opposes separate minister-legislator entry gates

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had to be adjourned for five minutes on Monday after Congress members objected to the creation of separate gates for the entry of ministers and legislators into the House.

Raising the issue at the end of Question Hour, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said the move, under which ministers have been given one gate for entry while MLAs have been accorded some other ones, was not in keeping with the honour members deserve.

However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the arrangement was put in place by the Assembly speaker and could be changed after a discussion with him.

Mishra added that such an entry system was also in place in the Lok Sabha.

Patwari and Mishra clashed over the issue following the latter's reply, with other Congress members also joining in, leading to Jhuma Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourning the House for five minutes.

When the Assembly reconvened after five minutes, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said it was the government's responsibility to take care of the honour of all legislators, irrespective of party affiliations.

Mishra agreed with Nath and said his government had no objection if the arrangement is changed after a discussion with the speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of 1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs...

Maha budget: concession in stamp duty for women, increased tax on liquor

The Maharashtra governments budget for 2021-22, presented on International Womens Day, offered one per cent concession in stamp duty if property is transferred exclusively in womens name.Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar...

Budget session may conclude before first phase of assembly polls: Sources

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short and may conclude before the first phase of elections on March 27, while the two Houses will resume their normal timing of 11 am onwards from Tuesday, sources said.Several parties ha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Japans inoculations off to snail-pace startJapans COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021