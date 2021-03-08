MP: Cong opposes separate minister-legislator entry gates

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had to be adjourned for five minutes on Monday after Congress members objected to the creation of separate gates for the entry of ministers and legislators into the House.

Raising the issue at the end of Question Hour, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said the move, under which ministers have been given one gate for entry while MLAs have been accorded some other ones, was not in keeping with the honour members deserve.

Advertisement

However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the arrangement was put in place by the Assembly speaker and could be changed after a discussion with him.

Mishra added that such an entry system was also in place in the Lok Sabha.

Patwari and Mishra clashed over the issue following the latter's reply, with other Congress members also joining in, leading to Jhuma Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourning the House for five minutes.

When the Assembly reconvened after five minutes, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said it was the government's responsibility to take care of the honour of all legislators, irrespective of party affiliations.

Mishra agreed with Nath and said his government had no objection if the arrangement is changed after a discussion with the speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)