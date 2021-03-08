Women legislators in Bihar seek reservation in Assembly

Cutting across party lines, women lawmakers in Bihar on Monday sought reservation in Parliament and state legislatures.

As the Assembly session began at 11 am, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha extended his greetings to women, on the occasion of International Women's Day, and said they will continue to play a constructive role in the nation's development.

Advertisement

Priority was given to women during the Question Hour.

They got a chance to ask their questions first during the session.

Several women MLAs of the ruling alliance and the opposition camp demanded 50 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, while some others pushed for 33 per cent quota at the decision-making Houses as proposed in the Women's Reservation Bill, which is waiting Lok Sabha nod.

''India got its Independence in 1947 but Bihar's women got Independence only in 2005 when Nitish Kumar became the chief minister. At present, there are 1,17,717 women representatives in panchayat raj institutions and urban local bodies. This is our CM's achievement,'' JD(U) legislator Shalini Mishra said.

Opposition camp MLA and RJD member Rekha Yadav, on the occasion, thanked Kumar for reserving 50 per cent seats for women in local bodies.

BJP member Bhagirathi Devi said that the CM should pitch for adequate representation of women in the Assembly.

''Today, women are happy (in Nitish Kumar's regime).

And I am thankful to the CM for this... Women in this state hold the CM in high regard for the work he has undertaken for their growth and development,'' she said.

Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, while giving a reply during the Question Hour, asked in a lighter vein if a there should be a special day to celebrate men and their contributions.

International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19.

During the Zero Hour, BJP member Pawan Jaiswal urged the Speaker to allow a woman MLA to become the ''presiding officer'' on the occasion.

Post lunch, Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhury also made the same request to the speaker, following which BJP's Gayatri Devi and HAM's Jyoti Devi were made the presiding officer in turns. PTI AR RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)