Left Menu

Women legislators in Bihar seek reservation in Assembly

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:28 IST
Women legislators in Bihar seek reservation in Assembly

Cutting across party lines, women lawmakers in Bihar on Monday sought reservation in Parliament and state legislatures.

As the Assembly session began at 11 am, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha extended his greetings to women, on the occasion of International Women's Day, and said they will continue to play a constructive role in the nation's development.

Priority was given to women during the Question Hour.

They got a chance to ask their questions first during the session.

Several women MLAs of the ruling alliance and the opposition camp demanded 50 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, while some others pushed for 33 per cent quota at the decision-making Houses as proposed in the Women's Reservation Bill, which is waiting Lok Sabha nod.

''India got its Independence in 1947 but Bihar's women got Independence only in 2005 when Nitish Kumar became the chief minister. At present, there are 1,17,717 women representatives in panchayat raj institutions and urban local bodies. This is our CM's achievement,'' JD(U) legislator Shalini Mishra said.

Opposition camp MLA and RJD member Rekha Yadav, on the occasion, thanked Kumar for reserving 50 per cent seats for women in local bodies.

BJP member Bhagirathi Devi said that the CM should pitch for adequate representation of women in the Assembly.

''Today, women are happy (in Nitish Kumar's regime).

And I am thankful to the CM for this... Women in this state hold the CM in high regard for the work he has undertaken for their growth and development,'' she said.

Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, while giving a reply during the Question Hour, asked in a lighter vein if a there should be a special day to celebrate men and their contributions.

International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19.

During the Zero Hour, BJP member Pawan Jaiswal urged the Speaker to allow a woman MLA to become the ''presiding officer'' on the occasion.

Post lunch, Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhury also made the same request to the speaker, following which BJP's Gayatri Devi and HAM's Jyoti Devi were made the presiding officer in turns. PTI AR RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of 1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs...

Maha budget: concession in stamp duty for women, increased tax on liquor

The Maharashtra governments budget for 2021-22, presented on International Womens Day, offered one per cent concession in stamp duty if property is transferred exclusively in womens name.Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar...

Budget session may conclude before first phase of assembly polls: Sources

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short and may conclude before the first phase of elections on March 27, while the two Houses will resume their normal timing of 11 am onwards from Tuesday, sources said.Several parties ha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Japans inoculations off to snail-pace startJapans COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021