Congress MLA rides a horse to Jharkhand assembly on Int'l Women's Day

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:46 IST
Congress MLA Amba Prasad outside Jharkhand Assembly. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA Amba Prasad on Monday rode a horse to the Jharkhand assembly on the occasion of International Women's Day. Prasad said that the horse has been gifted to her by a retired Army officer. "This horse has been gifted to me by Colonel (retired) Ravi Rathore on the occasion of International Women's Day," she told ANI.

The 31-year-old is a Congress MLA from the Barkagaon assembly constituency in the Ramgarh district. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day, saying that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of women.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

