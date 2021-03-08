Left Menu

CPI-M to contest six seats in Tamil Nadu as part of DMK-led alliance

The Communist Party of India-Marxist will contest six seats as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Tamil Nadu | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:48 IST
CPI-M to contest six seats in Tamil Nadu as part of DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu CPI (M) General Secretary Balakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India-Marxist will contest six seats as part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu CPI (M) general secretary Balakrishnan said that the party has been allocated six seats for the forthcoming polls in the state.

"We will work on all the 234 seats to defeat AIADKMK-BJP alliance," he said. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra budget: Plan for hill station in Palghar's Jawhar

A hill station is proposed to be developed in Jawhar in tribal-dominated Palghar along with beach development works in the district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.Tabling the state budget for 2021-22, Pawar, wh...

Greece eyes lifting COVID curbs in retail before end-March, tourism in May

Greece plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the retail sector and open schools before the end of March and begin to re-open the tourism sector in May ahead of the vital summer season, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.The decision h...

UK PM Johnson did not watch Meghan interview - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not watch a televised interview with Prince Harry and Meghan broadcast overnight, but any matters arising from the interview are a matter for the palace, Johnsons spokesman said on Monday.Obviously i...

Cricket-India women's team to play England in one-off test this year

Indias women will play their first test match since 2014 when they take on England in a one-off game later this year, Indias cricket board BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Monday. The test marks the first time India have played in the five-d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021