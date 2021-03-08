Elderly woman, son-in-law found killed at home in Goa

An 85-year-old woman and her son- in-law were found killed at their home at Fatorda in South Goa district on Monday, a police official said.

Their neighbours spotted the bodies and alerted the police, he said.

The deceased were identified as Catarina Pinto (85) and her son-in-law Minguel Miranda (65), he said.

''The motive behind the killings is not yet known. The police are searching for the killer,'' the official said, adding that Miranda worked as a contractor.

Local MLA Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party visited the spot and later claimed the incident was a reflection of the ''collapse of law and order'' in Goa under the BJP-led government.

