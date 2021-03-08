Left Menu

Cong, DMK hold second round seat-sharing talks in Puducherry; No deal yet

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:08 IST
The Congress and DMK on Monday held their second round of seat sharing talks for the April 6 Puducherry assembly elections and a pact is likely to be reached soon after top leadership-level parleys.

A day after the first round of discussions, leaders of the two parties again met at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office here.

Emerging from the 45-minute-long deliberations, former chief minister V Narayanasamy told reporters that the DMK delegates informed them about the number of seats the party wanted out of the 30 constituencies in the union territory.

Declining to make public the quantum demanded by the DMK, he said they would place all the details before the All India Congress Committee.

Narayanasamy and PCC president A V Subramanian among others represented the Congress, while the DMK fielded its convenors S P Sivakumar and R Siva for the talks.

He said AICC General Secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao would have talks with DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai and a final decision on the seat sharing would be taken by Tuesday.

In the 2016 polls, the Congress had contested 21 seats and won 15 while the DMK bagged two of the nine seats it was allotted by the alliance leader.

Meanwhile, AINRC founder leader N Rangasamy, who has been remaining silent on the issue of alliance for the polls, held several rounds of talks with the office-bearers of his party to enlist their views on whether to join hands with the BJP or go it alone like in 2016.

Sources close to Rangasamy told PTI that no decision had been taken so far.

Rangasamy is reportedly not happy with the BJP seeking to project former minister A Namassivayam, who joined the party after resigning from Narayanasamy ministry, as the CM candidate of the alliance.

AINRC had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to the lone Parliament seat here in alliance with BJP and the AIADMK but the Congress candidate had emerged victorious then.

