Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 pm amid din over rising fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:57 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 7 pm on Monday in the wake of protests by Congress members over rising fuel prices, even as Speaker Om Birla wanted the House to have a discussion on women empowerment.

Soon after the House met at 5 pm, Birla expressed his good wishes to all women, including MPs, and said that women in various fields have done good work.

To mark International Women's Day on Monday, the Speaker said the proceedings should be run by women members, and that there can be a discussion on women empowerment.

While mentioning that he has received notices for adjournment to discuss the issue of rising fuel prices, Birla said the matter is important but can be raised during discussions on the Finance Bill.

However, Opposition members, including those of the Congress, were not satisfied and started raising slogans. The Speaker repeatedly mentioned that the House should discuss women empowerment.

Various papers and reports were also laid by members in the House.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the government to pass a resolution on Monday itself on the Women's Reservation Bill and also raised the issue of petrol prices.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Speaker has taken a very important decision that the House should be run by women members as it was women's day.

He urged the Opposition to allow the House to run and said the calling attention motion on women empowerment can even be converted into a short discussion.

''Let it be full discussion... we are ready for discussion,'' the minister said.

Former Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said it was women's day, but rising gas, petrol and diesel prices posed a problem. There should also be a discussion on how to bring down the prices, she added.

''With such prices, how can families be run,'' she asked.

She also took a dig at the Congress, saying while the party was talking about rising fuel prices, its government in Punjab was levying high tax on fuel. First, the party should ask the state government to reduce it and then tell the Centre, she added.

Badal, who is from Punjab, had resigned from the central government in protest against the new farm laws.

As repeated requests did not yield any result, and the din continued over rising petrol and diesel prices, the Speaker, at around 5.15 pm, adjourned the proceedings till 7 pm.

Earlier, the House was adjourned for half an hour after paying tributes to two sitting and seven former members who died recently.

Besides, Birla announced that the House will start functioning from 11 am onwards from Tuesday.

