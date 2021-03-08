Tamil Nadu Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM forms alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has formed an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIMIM will contest three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

