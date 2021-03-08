Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM forms alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has formed an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:00 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has formed an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIMIM will contest three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

