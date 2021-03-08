Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Rawat in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:04 IST
Uttarakhand CM Rawat in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived here on Monday to meet top BJP leaders amid speculation that the party is mulling a change of leadership in the hill state.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to senior state BJP leaders.

The party leadership has not made any official communication regarding the development in Uttarakhand except Gautam saying that Singh and he had gone there to plan events to mark the state government's fourth anniversary and then its last year before the assembly polls early next year.

A section of state leaders are reportedly miffed with Rawat's leadership and are of the view that the party's electoral prospects under him may not be very bright.

The party may also go for a cabinet reshuffle in the state, sources said.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly. PTI KR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records minimum temp of 18.9 deg C, highest so far this season

The national capital recorded a minimum of 18.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department said.The minimum temperature was five notches above normal, it said.The maximum temperature settl...

Assam Assembly Elections: Rs 4,58,600 cash seized in Sonitpur district

A total of Rs 4,58,600 in cash has been seized by flying squads from different parts of Sonitpur district in lower Assam on Monday, police said.An amount of Rs 1,93,200 was seized from a pick-up van by a flying squad during regular checking...

Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh

A call for boycott of Shahi Snan at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three Ani Akhadas Hindu religious groups has been withdrawn.Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first Shahi Snan auspicious bath at ...

Programme to ensure affordable access to health,menstrual hygiene launched

Swechha meaning freedom, a programme intended to ensure affordable access to health and menstrual hygiene in adolescent girls and women, was launched on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021