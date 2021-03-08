Uttarakhand CM Rawat in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived here on Monday to meet top BJP leaders amid speculation that the party is mulling a change of leadership in the hill state.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to senior state BJP leaders.

The party leadership has not made any official communication regarding the development in Uttarakhand except Gautam saying that Singh and he had gone there to plan events to mark the state government's fourth anniversary and then its last year before the assembly polls early next year.

A section of state leaders are reportedly miffed with Rawat's leadership and are of the view that the party's electoral prospects under him may not be very bright.

The party may also go for a cabinet reshuffle in the state, sources said.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly. PTI KR SRY

