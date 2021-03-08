Six ruling YSR Congress candidates elected unopposed to AP Legislative Council

Amaravati, Mar 8 (PTI): Six candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Monday elected unopposed to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

While five candidates were elected for a six-year term in the biennial elections under the MLAs quota, the sixth one was elected for a two-year tenure in a by-election.

Advertisement

The Legislature Deputy Secretary and Returning Officer declared the six candidates elected unanimously as no other nominations were filed.

The formality was completed as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday afternoon.

Shaik Mohammed Iqbal has been re-elected for a second term, while senior leader C Ramachadraiah comes back to the Council after a four-year gap.

The other candidates elected in the biennial election were Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, son of deceased Tirupati MP Durga Prasada Rao, and leaders Mohammed Karimunneesa from Vijayawada and Duvvada Srinivas from Srikakulam.

Challa Bhageerath Reddy of Kurnool will fill the vacancy, caused due to the death of his father Ramakrishna Reddy, till March 29, 2023.

Barring Iqbal and Ramachandraiah, the four other candidates received their election declaration from the Returning Officer.

The YSRC's strength in the 58-member Upper House of the state Legislature now rose to 14, including two nominated members, as it gained three seats in the biennial election.

PTI DBV BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)